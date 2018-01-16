 

Auckland can say goodbye to clear skies, with wet rest of week expected

The clear skies are over in the City of Sails as Aucklanders can expect a very wet end to the week. 

Storm clouds over Auckland (file picture).

Rain is expected to begin falling this evening at around 8pm. Tomorrow the showers will become more frequent throughout the day and into the evening with a strong northeasterly wind. 

Thursday and Friday will see heavy rain throughout both days until Sunday where the rain will start easing in the afternoon. 

While the weather will be wetter, there will be no relief in the evenings heat wise as temperatures are set to remain at 19 and 20 degrees overnight. 

MetService senior meteorologist Lisa Murray said people should keep up to date with the forecast to guage rain intensity. 

A heavy rain watch is in place for Northland, as it does not meet criteria for a severe weather warning, according to Ms Murray. 

However, she said the status may change, which is why people are encouraged to keep checking online. 

Looking ahead to next week, rain is still on the forecast well into the working week. 

The next bright day in Auckland isn't expected until next January 25, so best pack an umbrella for the commute. 

Meanwhile, Auckland isn't the only place to be getting drenched. 

MetService has tweeted a severe weather warning for Nelson and parts of Westland. 

