Auckland cafe owner accused of failing to display QR code has court date pushed out again

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland café owner accused of failing to display an NZ COVID Tracer QR code has had his court date pushed out again.

Rupa Café in Auckland Source: Supplied

Dilip Rupa, who owns Rupa's Cafe in Freemans Bay, has been a no-show at the Auckland District Court multiple times, citing a medical condition.

Today, he appeared in person. However, due to a conflict of interest, Judge Ryan had to stand the matter down.

She told the court she’d previously worked with Rupa's father.

Rupa represented himself, and argued the case could be pushed back because it “wasn’t urgent”.

Ms Simpson, who is representing WorkSafe, argued today was the fifth time the case had been called before the courts, and said it was dragging on. Rupa had not attended three of those five. 

It has now been rescheduled for the Monday, April 19.

Earlier this year, 1 NEWS revealed Rupa became the first person to face a charge of intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

Earlier, both Police and WorkSafe made several visits in a bid to educate the café owner about the need to display a code.

Rupa, meanwhile, has claimed in online videos that he had alternative contact tracing methods, including a book for signing in and another way of recording visits.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Crime and Justice
Auckland
Andrew Macfarlane
