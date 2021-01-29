TODAY |

Auckland café owner the first person prosecuted for not displaying Covid Tracer app code

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland café owner is the first person to be prosecuted for not displaying an official Covid QR Tracer app code. 

Rupa Café in Auckland Source: Supplied

WorkSafe and police made several educational visits to Rupa Café in Auckland’s Freemans Bay toward the end of last year. 

In recordings uploaded online, the owner can be heard defending the alleged lack of QR codes due to having a sign-in book and another alternative method.

The owner was due in court earlier this month but failed to appear, only fronting after police executed an arrest warrant. 

Full details on 1 NEWS at Six. 


New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Business
Andrew Macfarlane
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:58
Chris Hipkins slams 20-minute bedroom 'encounter' between MIQ staffer and returnee as 'unacceptable behaviour'
2
Missing woman found dead in car that crashed down embankment in Northland
3
Full list: Baby names rejected by NZ officials in 2020
4
Autopsy will determine whether teen driving accused will face charges over unborn child's death
5
'You're the problem' — Government's 'scan, scan, scan' mantra comes under fire for blaming community
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Prolonged' attack on police officer filmed, posted on social media by bystanders — police

Sydney anti-mask protest organiser charged by police

Inaccurate claim of firefighters’ association chairman resignation

Too expensive, too 'touristy': What puts domestic travellers off New Zealand