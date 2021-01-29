Auckland café owner the first person prosecuted for not displaying Covid Tracer app code

An Auckland café owner is the first person to be prosecuted for not displaying an official Covid QR Tracer app code.

Rupa Café in Auckland Source: Supplied

WorkSafe and police made several educational visits to Rupa Café in Auckland’s Freemans Bay toward the end of last year.

In recordings uploaded online, the owner can be heard defending the alleged lack of QR codes due to having a sign-in book and another alternative method.

The owner was due in court earlier this month but failed to appear, only fronting after police executed an arrest warrant.

