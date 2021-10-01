Auckland butcher, eatery, petrol station added to locations of interest

An Auckland butcher, petrol station and an eatery are the latest places to be added to the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 locations of interest list.

Meat World on Waiapu Lane, beside a Countdown supermarket in Onehunga. Source: Google Maps

They were added to the locations of interest list on Friday, October 1.

Meat World in Onehunga, next door to the local Countdown supermarket, was visited by a person with Covid-19 on Saturday 25 September between 1.44pm and 3pm.

Sensational Chicken on Mount Street in Auckland's CBD was visited by a person with Covid-19 on Friday 24 September between 7.22pm and 8.02pm.

Z petrol station at 150 Beach Road in the CBD was visited by a person with Covid-19 on Saturday 25 September between 5.15pm and 5.45pm.

Anyone who was at any of these locations during the above time periods is asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately for the coronavirus.

Contacts are asked to call Healthline or record their visit to the exposure site here.

The new location of interest comes after two people tested positive on separate visits on Wednesday night to Middlemore Hospital's emergency department.

There are 66 people deemed close contacts from across the two visits, 34 of which have been moved to an isolation ward within the hospital.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health added a number of new locations including several supermarkets, two dairies, and a laundromat.