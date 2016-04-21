 

Auckland businessman jailed over nearly $400k in unpaid tax

An Auckland businessman has been sentenced to 19 months behind bars over his nearly $400,000 in unpaid tax.

The Inland Revenue Department said Clive Bench was sentenced last week for failing to pay the GST and Withholding Tax in a total of 78 offences.

The charges related to his companies Aquaguard and GoCon, which he failed to file tax returns for and failed to deduct withholding payments for, as well as providing incomplete information to evade tax.

Bench's counsel Graham Tubb told the court his client was under immense stress from being sued in 2005.

The IRD said it was no excuse.

"It's clear that Mr Bench still knew he was responsible as director for complying with the tax rules but chose not to. That’s a completely unacceptable position to adopt," it said in a statement.

"It's a situation that other company directors need to be conscious of. If directors are in any doubt about their responsibilities, they should contact Inland Revenue or their tax advisers."

The IRD told 1 NEWS Bench is still liable for the outstanding tax. 

