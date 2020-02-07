TODAY |

Auckland businessman accused of Grace Millane case name suppression breach

An Auckland businessman charged with breaching name suppression in the Grace Millane case can be named as restaurant owner Leo Molloy.

Mr Molloy pleaded not guilty when he appeared in Auckland District Court this morning.

The 63-year-old could not previously be named because he was granted interim name suppression.

He's accused of naming the man who killed British backpacker Ms Millane, despite a judge suppressing his identity.

Jury finds man guilty of murdering Grace Millane

Overseas media have previously published the killer's name in defiance of the court order.

Police previously said they had investigated five notifications relating to breaches of name suppression.

Two were from overseas so could not be acted on by authorities here.

