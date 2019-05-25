Auckland businesses which meet criteria can apply for support payment as region enters Level 2

With Auckland placed into Alert Level 2 until at least Monday, all businesses in the region who meet certain criteria will be eligible for the new Covid Resurgence Support payment passed under urgency in Parliament this week.

New Zealand money. Source: istock.com

Already signalled last December, it includes a new payment scheme at Alert Level 2 and above. However, the resurgence support payments scheme only kicks in after seven days of heightened alert levels.

This means Auckland businesses will be able to apply for it after it was announced this afternoon that the region will be dropping from Alert Level 3 to Level 2 from tonight until at least Monday February 22.

The Covid Resurgence Support Payment is eligible for businesses that have seen a 30 per cent reduction in revenue over one week.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said they decided to make the change due to the concerns of the business community.

"We want to get money out the door quickly to affected businesses," he said.

It would give $1500 per business and $400 per employee, up to $21,500.

"This payment recognises that some businesses face one-off costs or impacts to cash flow when we step up an alert level to follow public health advice," Robertson said.