TODAY |

Auckland businesses at 'point of no return' nervously await alert level decision

Source:  1 NEWS

The Auckland Business Chamber says many businesses in the region have now reached a "point of no return" ahead of today's alert level announcement.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Michael Barnett of the Auckland Business Chamber says lockdowns are simply not sustainable. Source: Breakfast

Auckland is scheduled to be at Level 3 until midnight Wednesday and the rest of the country will be at Level 2 until then.

Cabinet is meeting today to decide whether the current alert levels will change, with the decision announced this afternoon.

Will Auckland stay in lockdown? PM to make announcement on Covid-19 alert levels today

In a release on Saturday, Chief Executive Michael Barnett said a survey had been conducted among businesses on their ability to deal with further lockdowns.

About 18 per cent of those surveyed said they would not survive another lockdown at Level 3, while 28 per cent said they could probably handle just one more.

Mr Barnett called on the Government to step up and manage the border properly, and to trust businesses to operate safely.

"Lockdowns this severe are not sustainable they are telling us," Mr Barnett said.

"The effect reverberates beyond the region but across New Zealand stifling attempts at economic revival and recovery."

Some hospitality businesses are abusing wage subsidy, says employee advocate

Speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast, Mr Barnett said many businesses had now reached breaking point.

"Each day it costs Auckland $65-$75 million in GDP," he said.

"Every day in Auckland, 250 people are losing their jobs - over half of businesses in Auckland are operating at less than half capacity."

Mr Barnett said he's hopeful today's announcement will see the end of Level 3.

"The big message to government is: manage the border and we'll manage the businesses," he said.

"You can't keep locking businesses down because they will fail.

"I think we could probably operate with a scalpel rather than a sledgehammer.

"If supermarkets can operate and dairies can operate, then quite frankly so can a whole range of other small and medium businesses."

New Zealand
Business
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Philanthropic Kiwi couple giving away more than $50 million
2
New Zealanders who suffered from Covid-19 say nation has become 'complacent'
3
Will Auckland stay in lockdown? PM to make announcement on Covid-19 alert levels today
4
Human-sized asteroid on collision course with Earth, but minute chance it will hit, NASA says
5
Auckland businesses at 'point of no return' nervously await alert level decision
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Sentencing for man responsible for Christchurch terrorist attacks begins today

09:42

New Zealanders who have recovered from Covid-19 say nation has become 'complacent'

Firefighters working to extinguish bus on fire in Christchurch building

Police appealing for help locating man wanted on parole recall