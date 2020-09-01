Auckland business owner thanks 'community for keeping us going' after challenging lockdown

An Auckland business owner says surviving the second Covid-19 lockdown has been much more challenging than the first.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Today marks an end to applications for the Government’s extended wage subsidy, following Auckland’s exit out of Alert Level 3 on Sunday night.

Deslie Anthony owns The Bridge Beauty and Nail Studio in Māngere. Her business has relied on that subsidy to stay afloat for much of the pandemic.

She says they “coped really well” following the first lockdown, but the second has been harder.

“Coming to the second lockdown it was pretty hard and pretty hard on our customers,” Ms Anthony told TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

“But you just struggle on. It’s a thing that we never knew was coming our way. We didn’t have time to prepare, we just got told we were going into lockdown.”

READ MORE 'We are borrowing every single dollar we are paying out' - Grant Robertson defends not extending the wage subsidy

In business for four years, Ms Anthony says things were going well prior to the first lockdown, she was even looking at adding more staff members to the mix.

“We advertised for two part time staff. Now we don’t know whether we’re going to go for our two part time staff or just struggle on through," she said.

“I feel sorry for my staff. I do the best I can for my staff to keep them employed.”

One positive for Ms Anthony has been the Māngere Bridge community. She says they have been really supportive of her business.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Our community in Māngere Bridge is fantastic. We couldn’t have done it without them to come back," she said.

"Every level we were allowed to return they were on the phone saying please book me in. Over the first level Mother's Day came, they bought vouchers just to support us.”

The first day back in business this time round was no different, says Ms Anthony.

“It was like we were going for a one day sale. Everybody was in the door, they just wanted everything they could do. We felt like we had been working 24 hours yesterday, not a eight hour day ... that was fantastic.