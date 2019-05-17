Auckland business horrified after zebra mascot stolen in broad daylight

An Auckland business is reeling after losing it's iconic zebra mascot in a brazen theft.

Debra the Zebra lives on Neilson Street in Onehunga, Auckland just outside her owner's business, Zebra Car Parts.

According to them, she was stolen in broad daylight between 10am and 2pm yesterday.

Debra is made of a resin type substance and stands about two three metres high.

She is also famous, featuring on the front page of this year's Yellow Pages.

Police are investigating and anyone with information is encouraged to call the police.