Auckland business donates $15,000 worth of flowers to healthcare workers

Source:  1 NEWS

The lockdown means hard times ahead for many businesses with perishable products. However, Blooming Hill Flowers has created a bubble with his staff to keep growing flowers. 

Reporter Lucas de Jong went to meet one such operator and suggest a novel idea. Source: Seven Sharp

Flowers aren’t deemed as an essential during the coronavirus lockdown. Although they can't sell the flowers staff are still doing essential work to keep the place running.

Staff are picking 7,000 flowers per day, which are all being sent straight to the compost bin.

The loss was hard for Frans Van Dorsser from Blooming Hill Flowers until he and Seven Sharp reporter Lucas De Jong had the idea to donate $15,000 of flowers to healthcare workers at Middlemore Hospital in South Auckland.

After working with Middemore’s experts he came up with a contactless way of finding the flowers a home and putting a smile on healthcare workers faces.

"Seeing the smiles on peoples faces... I'm pretty happy," said Frans.

He says he only wants one thing.

"Just pass it on. It's a really nice feeling. It's a better feeling than getting rid of money."


 

