Auckland bus woes: Services back to normal from tomorrow after unions withdraw industrial action

All disrupted bus services in Auckland are set to resume as early as tomorrow morning after unions representing drivers at NZ Bus withdrew from industrial action.

Auckland CityLink bus Source: istock.com

AT said in a tweet it had received confirmation from First Union and Tramways Union today that all industrial action which saw services seriously disrupted this week had been withdrawn.

NZ Bus suspended services after drivers said they would not collect fares as part of their ongoing pay dispute but will resume after the Auckland City Council voted to intervene on discussions between NZ Bus and the unions.

In a statement, First Union says while bus drivers will be back on the road tomorrow serious issues remain to be resolved.

Spokesperson Jared Abbott says "Serious concerns about wages and conditions have not yet been fully resolved, but with the Council’s input and oversight, the process of negotiation now has a fairer and more transparent basis to work from."

Striking bus drivers get into street 'scuffle' with replacement driver on their route

Up to 70,000 commuters are said to have been affected by the strike which began on Monday and was anticipated to last up to Christmas.