Auckland bus drivers and NZ Bus pay dispute still not settled

Auckland bus drivers employed by NZ Bus have not yet reached a settlement over their pay dispute.

Bus in Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

The unions and NZ Bus met for mediation yesterday.

There will be more talks on Wednesday.

In the interim, NZ Bus says all parties have agreed there will be no industrial action, as a mark of good faith.

NZ Bus drivers are seeking better pay and conditions and last December they refused to collect fares, and as a result those drivers were suspended.