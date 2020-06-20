Auckland bus crashes into New Lynn house, driver sustains minor injuries

An Auckland Transport Metro bus crashed into a house in the suburb of New Lynn, leaving the driver with minor injuries.

Bus crashes into Auckland property. Source: Supplied/Kim Fulton

Police told 1 NEWS they received reports of the bus crash at around 11.20am on Golf Road.

Police said there were no reports of serious injuries.

There were six passengers on the bus who left the scene before police arrived.

Police were unable to give further details about any occupants at the house at the time or how the incident happened.

A tow has been called to remove the bus and contractors are managing traffic.

Tim Briscoe, West Auckland depot manager of bus operator Ritchies, confirmed the bus involved was operated by Ritchies.

He said he was unable to give comment while investigations were underway.