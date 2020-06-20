TODAY |

Auckland bus crashes into New Lynn house, driver sustains minor injuries

Irra Lee, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland Transport Metro bus crashed into a house in the suburb of New Lynn, leaving the driver with minor injuries. 

Bus crashes into Auckland property. Source: Supplied/Kim Fulton

Police told 1 NEWS they received reports of the bus crash at around 11.20am on Golf Road.

Police said there were no reports of serious injuries. 

There were six passengers on the bus who left the scene before police arrived.

Bus crashes into New Lynn property in Auckland. Source: Supplied/Kim Fulton

Police were unable to give further details about any occupants at the house at the time or how the incident happened.

A tow has been called to remove the bus and contractors are managing traffic.

Tim Briscoe, West Auckland depot manager of bus operator Ritchies, confirmed the bus involved was operated by Ritchies.

He said he was unable to give comment while investigations were underway.

1 NEWS has contacted Auckland Transport for comment.

New Zealand
Auckland
Transport
Irra Lee
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Woman arrested over fatal West Auckland shooting of police officer
2
Police name officer killed in Massey shooting as Constable Matthew Hunt
3
Auckland bus crashes into New Lynn house, driver sustains minor injuries
4
Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed in New Zealand
5
Man hospitalised after second shooting in past 24 hours in Auckland's Waitematā district
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed in New Zealand

Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives the latest update on Covid-19 in New Zealand

Sky Tower to glow blue in remembrance of police officer shot dead in West Auckland

Man appears in court over West Auckland fatal shooting of Constable Matthew Hunt