Auckland Bunnings branch temporarily closes after earthquake concerns

A Bunnings Warehouse branch in Auckland is temporarily closing after engineers raised concern about how its car park would hold up in an earthquake.

Bunnings Mt Roskill underground carpark. Source: Google Maps

Jacqui Coombes, director of the New Zealand arm of the Australian hardware store, said Bunnings would close its Mt Roskill store while “we work through next steps with our landlord and engineers”.

Coombes said engineers were concerned about the "seismic resilience" of the carpark.

“Safety of [our] team and customers is its number one consideration," she said.



“We are making sure our team is looked after during this time and we will redeploy them to nearby stores or offer individual options that work for them.”