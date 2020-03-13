Auckland brothel murder-accused named, pleads not guilty

The man accused of murdering a 30-year-old at an Auckland brothel can now be named.

Source: 1 NEWS

Jiann-Hwa Maa, 60, appeared in the High Court at Auckland this morning via audio-visual link.

Justice Fitzgerald deemed Maa fit to stand trial and his lawyer entered a not guilty plea to the murder charge on his behalf.

Orders suppressing Maa's name have now lapsed.

Police launched a homicide investigation after Zion Gutnik was found dead at a brothel in Epsom in March.

Maa was arrested six weeks later.

At the time, the police said the two men were known to each other.