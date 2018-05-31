Auckland brewery bombarded by irate Trump supporters over its 'Dump The Trump' beer - 'Those are some odd comments'

An Auckland brewery has raised the ire of Donald Trump's legion of supporters after creating beers called "Dump The Trump American IPA" and "Im-PEACH-ment Sour Ale".

Andrew Childs of Behemoth Brewing Company in Auckland, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, said he was surprised one day this week to find a storm of comments, negative reviews and messages coming in to his company online.

"I checked my phone and I said 'oh, these are some odd comments', then I saw a bunch of one-star reviews and I was like 'oh, these are Russian bots - whats going on?' and I looked into their profiles a bit more and it looks like it's just gone on to a crazy Trump supporter page," Mr Childs said.

The idea for the beer came during the Trump's 2016 election campaign as a bit of a joke.

"Like everyone else I never thought Trump would get elected," he said.

"I was not happy and we scrapped it for a while because we were like 'this is not funny any more'."

Mr Childs thanked Kiwi fans of the brewery, who had responded to the numerous one-star reviews with even more five-star reviews.

"If you want to laugh, go to the Facebook page and have a look at some of the one-star comments ... interesting to say the least."