Auckland brewery bombarded by irate Trump supporters over its 'Dump The Trump' beer - 'Those are some odd comments'

An Auckland brewery has raised the ire of Donald Trump's legion of supporters after creating beers called "Dump The Trump American IPA" and "Im-PEACH-ment Sour Ale".

Andrew Childs of the Behemoth Brewing Company was surprised to find a sudden surge of negative messages and reviews online.
Andrew Childs of Behemoth Brewing Company in Auckland, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, said he was surprised one day this week to find a storm of comments, negative reviews and messages coming in to his company online.

"I checked my phone and I said 'oh, these are some odd comments', then I saw a bunch of one-star reviews and I was like 'oh, these are Russian bots - whats going on?' and I looked into their profiles a bit more and it looks like it's just gone on to a crazy Trump supporter page," Mr Childs said.

The idea for the beer came during the Trump's 2016 election campaign as a bit of a joke.

"Like everyone else I never thought Trump would get elected," he said.

"I was not happy and we scrapped it for a while because we were like 'this is not funny any more'."

Mr Childs thanked Kiwi fans of the brewery, who had responded to the numerous one-star reviews with even more five-star reviews.

"If you want to laugh, go to the Facebook page and have a look at some of the one-star comments ... interesting to say the least."

The Behemoth Facebook page currently has 376 one-star reviews - and more than 1900 five-star reviews.

