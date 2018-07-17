Auckland boy’s family races against time to raise money for life changing surgery

Isaiah Young dreams of one day walking without mobility support.

He has a condition called spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy, which causes tense muscle spasms in his legs.

As Isaiah gets older his muscles get tighter and his legs are starting to bend permanently.

The nine-year-old from Auckland has been put on the short list for Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy, or SDR, surgery which could help him walk, but he needs to travel to the US to have it done.

His family doesn’t get any financial support from the government, so they’ve been constantly fundraising to make Isaiah’s dream come true.