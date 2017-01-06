Auckland boy, 12, missing since Christmas Day is found

A 12-year-old Auckland boy who has been missing since Christmas Day has been found.

BJ Thorner-Harrison left his care facility in Manurewa on December 25, and did not return.

He had just been discharged from hospital, where he had spent three days having treatment for an infection.

BJ has since been found, police said this afternoon, and has been returned to the facility.