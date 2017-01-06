Auckland boy, 12, missing since Christmas Day

Police say they are concerned for the health and welfare of a 12-year-old Auckland boy who has been missing since Christmas Day.

BJ Thorner-Harrison left his care facility in Manurewa on December 25, and did not return.

BJ Thorner-Harrison left his care facility in Manurewa on December 25, and did not return Source: Police

He had just been discharged from hospital, where he had spent three days having treatment for an infection.

BJ needs ongoing medication and care for the infection, police say.

Police have made a number of enquiries with BJ's friends, relatives and associates, however he has not been found.