Auckland boaties warned of debris in inner harbour after night of severe weather

Boaties are being warned of the danger of floating debris in Auckland's inner harbour after severe weather in the city last night.

The severe weather saw a shipping container blow off a stack on Jellicoe Wharf, trapping a person in a car before they were eventually freed.

"Strong localised thunderstorm gusts caused significant damage to moored vessels, upturning and sinking large recreational vessels in and around Westhaven Marina and casting adrift the commercial Great Barrier Island car ferry from Wynyard Terminal," Coastguard duty officer Hemi Manaena said in a statement.

Westhaven Marina, Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

"Several large portacom units, shipping containers, cars and pylons were also lost into the harbour," he said.

Coastguard rescue vessels from Mechanics Bay, Lion Foundation Rescue and Trillian Rescue Alpha assisted police with securing vessels and debris adrift and ensured all persons were accounted for.

"The large amount of flotsam and debris in and around the inner harbour remains a significant hazard to navigation and this will likely be the case until it is all recovered.