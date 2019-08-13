TODAY |

Auckland boaties warned of debris in inner harbour after night of severe weather

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland

Boaties are being warned of the danger of floating debris in Auckland's inner harbour after severe weather in the city last night.

The severe weather saw a shipping container blow off a stack on Jellicoe Wharf, trapping a person in a car before they were eventually freed.

"Strong localised thunderstorm gusts caused significant damage to moored vessels, upturning and sinking large recreational vessels in and around Westhaven Marina and casting adrift the commercial Great Barrier Island car ferry from Wynyard Terminal," Coastguard duty officer Hemi Manaena said in a statement.

Westhaven Marina, Auckland.
Westhaven Marina, Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

"Several large portacom units, shipping containers, cars and pylons were also lost into the harbour," he said.

Coastguard rescue vessels from Mechanics Bay, Lion Foundation Rescue and Trillian Rescue Alpha assisted police with securing vessels and debris adrift and ensured all persons were accounted for.

"The large amount of flotsam and debris in and around the inner harbour remains a significant hazard to navigation and this will likely be the case until it is all recovered.

"Particular areas to remain vigilant include off Princes and Hobson Wharves, the entrance to the Viaduct Harbour and Westhaven Marina. There are submerged objects in these areas which could cause catastrophic damage if impacted with at speed," Mr Manaena says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A severe thunderstorm ripped through Taranaki today, with tornados and giant hail storms damaging property and cutting power. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
2
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
3
Two members of Colombia´s air force, inset, hang from a cable under a helicopter flying a Colombian flag.
Colombia airmen plunge to death wrapped in flag during stunt
4
Sunday’s cameras were allowed into the world of Oranga Tamariki to see what they deal with every day.
'I've seen the dark sides of this country' – Oranga Tamariki social workers describe working on the frontline
5
Strong magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes near Milford Sound, felt as far as lower North Island
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Strong magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes near Milford Sound, felt as far as lower North Island
01:31
A severe thunderstorm ripped through Taranaki today, with tornados and giant hail storms damaging property and cutting power.

Container blows onto car on Auckland wharf, trapping person
01:44
The 28-year-old who has been the face of the land occupation says she's had to "respectfully decline" the offers.

Ihumātao protest leader Pania Newton courted by several political parties
Of the 562 jobs created, under half are full time.

Shane Jones 'almost got run off the road' to Tauranga to make funding announcement