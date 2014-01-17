Auckland boaties who don't don their life jacket this summer face greater risk of being fined

More water safety staff will be out on Auckland's harbour this festive period, keeping an eye out for those not wearing life jackets or travelling too fast in boats.

Child tries on life jacket. Source: 1 NEWS

Recreational boaters are required to carry and wear life jackets and restrict their speed to five knots when within 200 metres of the shore, divers, swimmers or other boats.

Failure to do so can result in a $200 fine.

Maritime NZ director Keith Manch says his team had linked with the Auckland Harbourmaster's Office to drive the message home in their "No Excuses" campaign.

"There are more boaties in Auckland than anywhere else in New Zealand - 37 per cent according to our latest statistics. It is important to reinforce safer boating messages to this biggest group," he said.

Harbourmaster operations leader Marc Davis said unsafe speeds and no life jackets were the two biggest risks contributing to death and injury on the water.