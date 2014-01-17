 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland boaties who don't don their life jacket this summer face greater risk of being fined

share

Source:

NZN

More water safety staff will be out on Auckland's harbour this festive period, keeping an eye out for those not wearing life jackets or travelling too fast in boats.

Child tries on life jacket.

Source: 1 NEWS

Recreational boaters are required to carry and wear life jackets and restrict their speed to five knots when within 200 metres of the shore, divers, swimmers or other boats.

Failure to do so can result in a $200 fine.

Maritime NZ director Keith Manch says his team had linked with the Auckland Harbourmaster's Office to drive the message home in their "No Excuses" campaign.

"There are more boaties in Auckland than anywhere else in New Zealand - 37 per cent according to our latest statistics. It is important to reinforce safer boating messages to this biggest group," he said.

Harbourmaster operations leader Marc Davis said unsafe speeds and no life jackets were the two biggest risks contributing to death and injury on the water.

"We are helping reinforce that message in Auckland," he said.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:12
1

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

2
Police car generic.

One dead after car hits tree in Hanmer Springs crash

00:19
3
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

00:18
4
He then swam to a nearby boat to be rescued.

Watch: US pilot has lucky escape after plane loses power and crashes into the water at Miami Beach


5
The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Air New Zealand to experiment with translation technology in global first

00:24
The land is sacred to Maori with the peak believed to be the face of an ancestral chief.

Hawke's Bay winery to remove Te Mata Peak track built on land sacred to Maori after iwi outcry

"We never intended to alienate or divide any part of our community by developing the public track" - Craggy Range CEO Michael Wilding.

02:12

Man charged with drink driving offences after car hits taxi in Auckland, killing driver

The man charged and his passenger fled the scene but were later located by police.

01:45
Today, members of the Wellington Phoenix lent a land to help deliver some good cheer.

'Genuinely in desperate need' – demand soars for city missions around NZ to provide Christmas cheer

Members of the Wellington Phoenix lent a land to help deliver some good cheer.

02:04
Teenica Harrex suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung and serious leg and head injuries, and her family faces a bill of up to $200,000.

'A nightmare' - Kiwi woman suffers horrifying injuries in Bali scooter crash, faces $200,000 medical bill

Teenica Harrex's father said when you're in this situation you've just got to pay up - "There's no price on life."


02:30
Mr Dennis, who is leaving the force, regrets the impact it has had on fellow officers, however.

'In my mind it was managed properly' - senior cop doesn't regret mock arrest of teen that landed him in court

Inspector Hurimoana Dennis is, however, retiring from the force next April.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 