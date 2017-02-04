 

Auckland beach-goers 'excited' with surprise visit from pod of orcas

A pod of five orca whales entertained beach-goers with a surprise visit to Auckland's Narrow Neck Beach yesterday.

Source: Darren McManaway

Sailor Darren McManaway said four grown orcas and one calf approached his boat while he was out sailing at around 4.30pm.

"They were feeding along the shoreline and came to check us out with one passing directly under our little boat," said the sailor.

"We were very excited to see them as were those on the beach and all along the shoreline."

The largest whale was around six metres in length, he said.

Afterwards the orcas continued on to North Head where they awaited the change of tide and then went up the Auckland Harbour.

Mr McManaway says orca whales generally pop into Auckland once every couple of months or so.

"They travel up the harbour and estuaries chasing stingrays and other marine life."

He said the orcas arrived in the Hauraki Gulf area around a week ago, then disappeared for a few days and turned up again yesterday near the Whangaparaoa Peninsula.

