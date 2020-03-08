Auckland-based UK woman reported missing in Fiji found safe and sound at eco retreat, 'oblivious' to search

A British woman living and working in Auckland has been found safe and well after being reported missing in Fiji, her family says, and was "oblivious to the world search party looking for her".

Lydia O'Sullivan with village children at Namosi Eco Retreat, in Viti Levu. Source: Facebook / Namosi Eco Retreat

Lydia O'Sullivan, originally from Whitehaven, in Cumbria, usually messaged her family daily but had not been in contact with them since arriving in Fiji on February 26, British police said in an earlier statement.

The 23-year-old was later found at an eco retreat in Viti Levu, which posted a photo of Ms O'Sullivan to its Facebook page thanking her for her week-long stay.

In the post, the Namosi Eco Retreat wrote, "A HUGE thank you to Lydia for staying with us this week. The village kids miss you already! Safe travels and God Bless."

Franciene Nicholson, Ms O'Sullivan's sister, has since thanked UK and Fiji police for their help in the search effort.

"We are absolutely elated that Lydia O'Sullivan has been found safe and well on an eco retreat in the Fijian mountains," Ms Nicholson wrote on Facebook.

"My mother has just spoken to her and she is safe and well oblivious to the world search party looking for her."

Ms Nicholson also thanked their friends and family, as well as the Fijian people for going "the extra mile" to help find her sister.

She added: "Sometimes social media is portrayed in a negative light, but today is a great day for the power of Facebook, positivity and community spirit it can bring.