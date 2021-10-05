Auckland barber's 'livelihood at stake' with no reopening date in sight

Businesses are reeling from the "huge blow" of Alert Level 3 continuing in Auckland for likely weeks to come.

An Auckland street during Level 3 lockdown. Source: Getty

Both working in close contact industries, business owners Irene Kirin and Adrian Evans were hoping to shift down alert levels so they could resume working.

However, the Delta outbreak's long tail of transmission prevented that from happening as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealled the three steps of Auckland's roadmap out of lockdown on Monday.

While hospitality and retail will get back up and running as Level 3 restrictions ease in the future, close contact businesses like beauticians and hair salons are left waiting.

Owner of the Gentry barbershop in downtown Auckland, Adrian Evans said it is becoming harder and harder to stay afloat after seven weeks of lockdown.

"They're not getting easier at all, in fact, it's getting really, really hard now... it's really scary.

"It stinks for all of us, especially hairdressers, because we feel like we can't do anything over this period. We're gutted, I feel like our livelihood is at stake."

He added that he would have been happy to adjust to precautions in the same way that other businesses can do in Level 3, even if that means he needs to set up outdoors.

"I could set up my shop in Victoria Park or something. Spread all my boys out and you know, get visitors.

"Close contact industries, we are the last and, in Auckland, we do even heavier lifting."

Irene Kiran owns the Amax Laser Clinic in Papatoetoe and was hoping for a drop in alert levels on Monday afternoon.

She says her business was still trying to get back on its feet from last lockdown so it's been a huge struggle not being able to work.

"It's been a huge blow that left a financial hole in our lives actually," she said.

"From last lockdown, it was a long road to us reopening."

A combination of supply shortages, cash flow issues and hesitancy from her customers has seen business activity slow to hit pre-pandemic levels even before Delta outbreak lockdown.

Now Kiran desperately wants to get stuck in and look towards a positive future.