Auckland barber says Covid-19 testing facility outside his shop is scaring customers away

Many small businesses have taken a hit from Covid-19, but not many would have taken a hit because of a Covid testing site on their doorstep.

A South Auckland barbershop says the tents outside its shop are driving away customers and it's time for the site to pack up.

274 Barbers was expecting a boom in business under Alert Level 2, as many Kiwis put hair cuts at the top of their to do lists. However, because of a Covid testing site towering of their shop, customers have only trickled in.

274 Barbers is a family business and has been part of the Otara community for three years.

"We should get 40 max or 50 max on a busy day.

"A lot of people are scared of the test and scared of even just looking at the tent they're so big and I think they'd rather just stay home or go to another barber shop that doesn't have a covid 19 tent right in front of the shop," said 274 Barbers manager, Feao Vaiangina.

The chief executive of South Seas Medical Centre says while he understands the businesses concerns, it's not just the tents scaring off customers.

"There's the anxiety of coming out of that bubble, but I guess the message for our people is if you just listen to the requirements from government it is safe to come out, just make sure you comply with the requirements," said Lemalu Silao Vaisola-Sefo.

Health officials are considering allowing Otara's flea markets to reopen next weekend, it's hoped the influx of market goers will bring in more customers.