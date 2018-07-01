Auckland bank robber hands teller note demanding money, lifts jacket to reveal pistol tucked in waistband

A man handed a note demanding money to an Auckland bank teller before lifting up his jacket to show a black pistol tucked into his waistband in a robbery today.

Do you recognise this suspect in the ANZ Bank robbery in Henderson? Source: Supplied

Police are appealing for information following the robbery at the ANZ Bank in West City Mall in Henderson just after 2pm.

The teller remained calm and handed over an undisclosed sum of money, police said in a statement tonight.

The offender ran out of the mall through a door opposite the bank that leads to the underground carpark on Edsel Street.

Customers in the bank at the time were unaware of the robbery, police said.

Prior to the robbery, the offender spent about 10 minutes in the mall's second floor toilets, they said.

The robber is described as about 1.8 metres (six feet) tall, of solid build, clean shaven and about 20 to 25-years-old.

He was wearing an olive green jacket with a black hoody underneath, black pants, grey beanie, sunglasses and work boots.