 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland bank robber hands teller note demanding money, lifts jacket to reveal pistol tucked in waistband

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man handed a note demanding money to an Auckland bank teller before lifting up his jacket to show a black pistol tucked into his waistband in a robbery today.

Do you recognise this suspect in the ANZ Bank robbery in Henderson?

Source: Supplied

Police are appealing for information following the robbery at the ANZ Bank in West City Mall in Henderson just after 2pm.

The teller remained calm and handed over an undisclosed sum of money, police said in a statement tonight.

The offender ran out of the mall through a door opposite the bank that leads to the underground carpark on Edsel Street.

Customers in the bank at the time were unaware of the robbery, police said.

Prior to the robbery, the offender spent about 10 minutes in the mall's second floor toilets, they said.

The robber is described as about 1.8 metres (six feet) tall, of solid build, clean shaven and about 20 to 25-years-old.  

He was wearing an olive green jacket with a black hoody underneath, black pants, grey beanie, sunglasses and work boots.

Anyone who has any information about the robbery or who recognises the man in CCTV images is being urged to contact the Waitemata Crime Squad on 09 839 0697, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

17:41
1
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

02:43
2
The $5.5 billion Families Package aimed at low and middle income families comes into effect today.

Government releases eligibility calculator as Families Package kicks in


3
Tall Blacks Issac Fotu (L) jumps to take a pass with Korea's Jongkyu Kim during the Basketball World Cup qualifier match between the Tall Blacks and Korea at TSB Arena in Wellington on Thursday the 23 November 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Tall Blacks powerhouse Isaac Fotu turns down NBA invitation to play World Cup qualifier - 'It didn't take long to decide'

00:35
4
The prime minister discussed the families package, which came into effect today.

'I’m going to sit here with my human hot water bottle' - Jacinda Ardern promotes Families Package while holding baby Neve

5

Auckland bank robber hands teller note demanding money, lifts jacket to reveal pistol tucked in waistband

02:31
Penelopy Mansell's case has highlighted the need for more clarity in the law around trans rights.

Wellington transgender woman denied membership at female gym speaks to Q+A

Mansell showed the staff her birth certificate, which states she is female, but that wasn't enough.

02:41
The technology has been tightly regulated in NZ since a Royal Commission 17 years ago.

'It is safe' - Sir Peter Gluckman says no significant ecological or health concerns in genetic modification

Sir Peter spoke to Q+A's Corin Dann today.

02:11
Marae discovered many viewers think it's time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

'I want to stand as a tane' - South Auckland twins challenge traditional gender roles in kapa haka

Many Marae viewers think it is time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

00:29
Two crashes in the North Island overnight have claimed the lives of three people.

Three killed in two separate crashes overnight

Five other people have been taken to hospital following the two crashes.

00:31
Police were called to a Woodend house on Thursday following a serious assault.

Body found in search of rural Canterbury property where serious assault occurred

No further details will be released until the identity of the person has been confirmed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 