The Auckland baker who refused to make a lesbian couple's wedding cake is being flamed online - but supported by some

An Auckland bakery is receiving a swarm of negative reviews online after it declined to bake a wedding cake for an Australian lesbian couple planning on getting married here.

Australian couple Moe Barr, left, and Sasha Patrick of Brisbane. Source: Facebook

Kath's Devine Cakes made news yesterday when owner Katherine Wade's email response to Moe Barr and Sasha Patrick was made public.

In the email, Ms Wade said while gay marriage has been legalised in New Zealand, due to her personal beliefs she was not willing to make the cake for a gay couple's wedding.

"Even though as individuals you are both fabulous and amazing people, I must follow the integrity of my heart and beliefs," Ms Wade wrote.

"Our government has legalised same sex marriages, but it is not my belief that it is correct, therefore I will not support it and cannot make your wedding cake for you.

"I do not wish to offend either of you and I thank you for letting me know that it is a same-sex wedding."

Since the story broke, the business Facebook page has been hidden.

The Warkworth business is also receiving numerous one-star reviews from people on Google Reviews, as well as some five-star reviews in support of their stance.

"Kath's cakes taste like homophobia," reads one review.

"Absolutely unacceptable," read another, "although your cakes are amazing, it is sad that in this day and age that you still uphold these unacceptable views".

Though many negative reviews have been placed, a number of supportive comments are also visible.

"It’s your business and you have every right to choose who you want to sell to," wrote one person.

"You were very polite to these lovely ladies, but had the guts to stand up for what you believe ... there was no hate in your comments - however you are getting the abuse now," wrote one person.

In June, the US Supreme Court backed a Colorado baker's right to refuse to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

Under New Zealand's Human Rights Act, it is unlawful to discriminate against a person on the basis of their sexual orientation.