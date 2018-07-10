 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


The Auckland baker who refused to make a lesbian couple's wedding cake is being flamed online - but supported by some

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An Auckland bakery is receiving a swarm of negative reviews online after it declined to bake a wedding cake for an Australian lesbian couple planning on getting married here.

Australian couple Moe Barr, left, and Sasha Patrick of Brisbane.

Australian couple Moe Barr, left, and Sasha Patrick of Brisbane.

Source: Facebook

Kath's Devine Cakes made news yesterday when owner Katherine Wade's email response to Moe Barr and Sasha Patrick was made public.

In the email, Ms Wade said while gay marriage has been legalised in New Zealand, due to her personal beliefs she was not willing to make the cake for a gay couple's wedding.

"Even though as individuals you are both fabulous and amazing people, I must follow the integrity of my heart and beliefs," Ms Wade wrote.

"Our government has legalised same sex marriages, but it is not my belief that it is correct, therefore I will not support it and cannot make your wedding cake for you.

"I do not wish to offend either of you and I thank you for letting me know that it is a same-sex wedding."

Since the story broke, the business Facebook page has been hidden.

The Warkworth business is also receiving numerous one-star reviews from people on Google Reviews, as well as some five-star reviews in support of their stance.

"Kath's cakes taste like homophobia," reads one review.

"Absolutely unacceptable," read another, "although your cakes are amazing, it is sad that in this day and age that you still uphold these unacceptable views".

Though many negative reviews have been placed, a number of supportive comments are also visible.

"It’s your business and you have every right to choose who you want to sell to," wrote one person.

"You were very polite to these lovely ladies, but had the guts to stand up for what you believe ... there was no hate in your comments - however you are getting the abuse now," wrote one person.

In June, the US Supreme Court backed a Colorado baker's right to refuse to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

Under New Zealand's Human Rights Act, it is unlawful to discriminate against a person on the basis of their sexual orientation.

Ms Wade has not responded to a request for comment.

Related

Business

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:37
1
NZNO members voted online and the majority did not want to take the offer.

Nurses' strike to go ahead on Thursday after latest pay offer rejected

01:12
2
The third child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was christened at the Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace.

Watch: Meghan and Harry on hand as William and Kate's third child Prince Louis is christened

3
injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu man doctor insulin health drug influenza concept - stock image

Two babies die in Samoa hospital minutes after receiving 'MMR' vaccinations; Investigation underway

4

What did the rescued Thai boys request for their first meal in hospital?

00:34
5
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Thailand cave rescue: Four more boys rescued from cave on second day of operation

00:37
NZNO members voted online and the majority did not want to take the offer.

Nurses' strike to go ahead on Thursday after latest pay offer rejected

Potentially over 30,000 NZNO members would be involved in the 24 hour strike.

The aunt of coach Ekapol Chantawong shows a picture of the coach and his grandmother on a mobile phone screen, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. With heavy rains forecast to worsen flooding in a cave in northern Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach are waiting to be extracted by rescuers, authorities say they might be forced to have them swim out through a narrow, underwater passage. The 13 are described as healthy and being looked after by medics inside the cave.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thai cave rescue: Coach set to be last out, could face a wait because 'for safety, the best number is four' per trip

The 25-year-old coach Ekaphol "Ake" Chantawong faces two more days trapped in the Chiang Rai caves.

01:43
Two DHBs say a tax on unhealthy foods is overdue – but Mr Peters says people can run their own lives.

Winston Peters rails against 'namby-pamby state' potentially imposing a sugar tax, telling Jack Tame people can run their own lives

"We should be ensuring that people understand what's good for them and what's bad," Mr Peters told Breakfast.

03:53
1 NEWS’ Kimberlee Downs has the latest from Chiang Rai.

Jubilation as four more boys freed from Thai cave but officials claim they 'can do even better' in rescuing final five

Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is in charge of the rescue effort, is vowing the operation will be a "100 per cent success".


00:18
Four more boys were rescued overnight after the first four emerged yesterday.

Watch: New video shows soldiers shielding stretcher around helicopter during Thai cave rescue

Four more boys stuck in a cave in northern Thailand for days have been rescued overnight.