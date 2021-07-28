Auckland baker becomes first woman to win Supreme Pie Award

Auckland baker Sopheap Long made history last night, becoming the first woman in the 25-year history of the Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Awards to take out the top spot.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Long and Euro Patisserie Bakery in Torbay, on the North Shore, beat 462 others and more than 4000 pies to take out the Supreme Pie Award title.

Her winning number was a steak and cheese pie with three stars on top.

The judges had this to say about it: "When it came to judging Sopheap’s gold-winning steak and cheese pie in the final round to find the Supreme winner, it seemed like all of us judging stopped in our tracks as we tasted it and we were all deep in thought.

"This pie has everything going for it! The steak was chunky, but so tender it just melted in your mouth. It was surrounded by rich, dark gravy and topped with a semi-soft tangy cheese; just delicious," they said.

Auckland baker Sopheap Long and Supreme Pie Awards winner. Source: 1 NEWS

"The golden flaky pastry had perfect layering and the base was lightly golden brown with a hand hold-able firmness. We just couldn’t fault it."

When the awards were last held in 2019, Long won the Apprentice Pie Maker.

Long told Breakfast she was "so happy" with the win and said pastry is one of the key ingredients in making an award-winning pie.

She said people needed to ensure their filling was "nice and consistent", but admitted she would be keeping the steak and cheese pie's seasoning top secret.

Presenters Jenny-May Clarkson and John Campbell were among those on the Breakfast team munching down on Sopheap Long's award-winning pie. Source: 1 NEWS

"You think you've tasted a steak and cheese pie and then you try this — wow!" presenter John Campbell exclaimed.

At Euro Patisserie Bakery, the pie-making starts at 4am and all are made by hand.

Long and her husband, Bunna, make 300 to 400 pies a day.

She admitted Bunna is the best at pastry, while she's better at filling.

The Supreme Award winning steak and cheese pie. Source: 1 NEWS

A team effort, Bunna told Breakfast he was "so excited" and it "so wonderful" their steak and cheese pie had won.

"Makes me so happy," he said as well.

"I love to make the pies and eat them too," he admitted.

Sopheap Long. Source: Breakfast