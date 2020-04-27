Auckland back into Covid-19 Alert Level 3 lockdown - what you need to know

Last night the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland will be returning to Alert Level 3 lockdown for at least seven days, following another Covid-19 community case.

It came into effect at 6am today.

The rest of the country is in Alert Level 2 for the same period of time.

Anyone currently in Auckland who does not live in Auckland is advised to go home and follow the Alert Level 2 guidance.

Everyone is advised to also keep their bubble small.

Under Level 3, businesses are able to open, but should not physically interact with customers.

Essential services, including healthcare, justice services and businesses providing necessities are able to open. Bars and restaurants should close but takeaways are allowed.

Schools in Auckland should close, except for children of essential workers. Students are encouraged to learn from home if possible.

People should maintain physical distancing of two metres outside of home, including on public transport. It is also highly recommended that you wear a mask if you are out and about.

Public transport can continue to operate with strict health and safety requirements, including physical distancing and wearing a mask.

Public venues should close, including libraries, museums, cinemas, food courts, gyms, pools, playgrounds and markets.

Gatherings of up to 10 people can continue, but only for wedding services, funerals and tangihanga. Physical distancing and public health measures should be maintained.

Inter-regional travel is highly limited to, for example, essential workers, with limited exemptions for others.

People at high risk of severe illness such as older people and those with existing medical conditions are encouraged to stay at home where possible, and take additional precautions when leaving home.