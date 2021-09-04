Auckland attack: Countdown temporarily removes knives and scissors from shelves

Many staff at Countdown stores around New Zealand shared a socially distanced cup of tea as they digested the terrorist attack that took place at the company's LynnMall store in Auckland on Friday.

Police guard the area around Countdown LynnMall after a terrorist carried out a stabbing rampage on Friday, September 3. Source: Getty

The company has also temporarily removed knives and scissors from sale.

A man known to security services for his violent extremist views grabbed a knife from the store and began attacking customers, injuring six, three critically.

He was shot dead in the store by police.

All Countdown stores opened at 10am today as staff came to terms with what happened.

It comes just months after four people were injured in a stabbing attack at Dunedin Central Countdown.

That was not a terrorist attack.

Countdown general manager Kiri Hannifin thanked customers for supporting their decision to open late, and all those who had sent messages of support.

"This morning many of our teams throughout Aotearoa have taken some time to get together to talk, share a physically distanced cup of tea, and support each other following yesterday’s event in our LynnMall store," she said.

"Our team is a family and when one of our stores is hurting, we all are."

Hannifin said their thoughts were with those injured and their families, and she thanked emergency services for their assistance.

All knives and scissors had been removed from shelves while a decision is made on their future sale.