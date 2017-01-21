Auckland artist's stunning life-like Jonah Lomu tattoo wows social media

An Auckland tattoo artists's lifelike depiction of the late rugby great Jonah Lomu has captivated social media.

Steve Butcher did the tattoo on Kiwi man Mike Henderson on Thursday, and since then it's received 7000 likes on his Instagram account.

Tattoo of Jonah Lomu by Steve Butcher. Source: Instagram/stevebutchertattoos

Mr Henderson said Lomu has a special place in his life.

"He brought me a huge amount of good times. He also was a fighter, a battler, a very humble sort of guy.

"I respect him as a player, as a man, and for representing New Zealand," he said.

Getting the tattoo done was six-hour process, Newshub reported.