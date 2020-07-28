TODAY |

Auckland architecture business turns Covid-aborted milestone celebration into marae food drop off

Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland architecture business has turned a Covid-aborted milestone celebration into a food drop off at a marae.

The kind gesture comes after Peddle Thorp’s birthday bash was scuppered by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Peddle Thorp Architects had planned a big party at Auckland Museum, where the team had worked on the dome roof, in March to celebrate more than 50 years in business.

With the fancy catering already paid, Covid-19 happened, but rather than organise a credit, they organised a mass delivery.

"We thought we'd take our catering and turn it into a gift,” architect Richard Goldie said.

Yesterday, the architects were in Mangere at Te Puea Memorial Marae to drop off some kai.

It wasn’t their first visit, they designed a social housing development for Kainga Ora.

"I think it's awesome, real lateral thinking, outside of the box,” Hurimoana Dennis of Te Puea Memorial Marae said.

The food's really nutritious so it will have a huge impact on the diets of our families, too, so I can't wait to give it to them,” Mr Dennis said.

"When you give your mana is increased, and when they receive it's increased too, and it's a good feeling,” Mr Goldie said.

"One of our brand promises is that we think we're good humans. Once you realise those things, it makes it easier to operate."

