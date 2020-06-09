Auckland and Christchurch Home Shows 'a light at the end of the tunnel' for struggling businesses

The Auckland and Christchurch's Home Shows are expected to bring relief to some businesses struggling due to Covid-19 and the lockdown.

The events have been confirmed to go ahead in September and October respectively, and will be some of the few large events in New Zealand this year due to the pandemic.

It comes as Polyfest, Fashion Week, The Canterbury A&P Show, CocaCola Christmas in the Park and many other big events were scrapped or postponed this year.

Exhibition and Events NZ director of marketing Jenny Murfitt told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning the Home Shows are "a light at the end of the tunnel" for businesses.

"They're very excited and relieved," she said.

Typically around 40,000 home owners or renovators attend the Auckland show over its five days.

The show, which has run for the past 40 years in Auckland, showcases about 500 businesses and thousands of employees who exhibit.

Ms Murfitt said the show generates six months to a year's worth of business for exhibitors.

"They're very happy to get out there and start filling up their sales pipeline for the year," she said.

"The biggest thing that's happened with them over the last three months, obviously, they're hurting financially as with a lot of businesses across New Zealand. They rely on the Auckland Home Shows, they have done for a number of years, to bring in that business.

"It's all about, especially this year, supporting local and supporting New Zealand businesses because that is what the Auckland Home Show is about. We have the big brands there, no doubt, but is predominantly made up of small to medium New Zealand businesses so being able to support them, we're really looking forward to that."

Ms Murfitt said the Auckland event produces $30 million worth of business for exhibitors, and it contributed $17.5 million to Auckland's GDP.

"It's a big event for this industry, it's a big event for Auckland as a whole."