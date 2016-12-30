Auckland among top 20 most expensive cities in the world

If you think living in the City of Sails is expensive, you'd be right according to a new travel survey.

Auckland waterfront. Source: istock.com

In a list of the most expensive cities in the world The Crazy Tourist using crowd sourced data from Numbeo, Auckland comes it as the 19th most expensive city in the world to live in.

Topping the list of most expensive cities based on the estimated monthly cost of living, Hamilton in Bermuda ($NZ6851) came out on top.

US cities San Francisco ($6625) in second place and New York ($6043) in third place.

Auckland comes in in 19th place with and estimated monthly living cost of $3201.

Our Trans-Tasman neighbour Sydney ($4149) came in in tenth place.