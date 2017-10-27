 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland Airport's first half profits up 17 per cent

share

Source:

NZN

Auckland International Airport, New Zealand's busiest gateway, has posted a 17 per cent gain in first-half profit.

Robert Patman outlined the impact on Kiwi travellers with extra airport screening to fly to the US.

Source: 1 NEWS

Profit rose to $165.9 million in the six months ended December 31, from $133m a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

Revenue climbed 6.9 per cent to $332m, which it said reflected a 2.7 per cent increase in aeronautical revenue "driven by passenger growth and increasing runway movements".

Retail income grew 10.2 percent.

The airport company said full-year underlying profit would be in a range of $250m to $257m, narrower than the $248m to $257m estimate it gave at the time of its 2017 results.

The results come as the company gears up for a $1.8-billion infrastructure spending programme over the next five years, the biggest such investment in the airport's history.

It will develop three more contact gates for international aircraft, a new domestic jet terminal, expanded border processing and public arrivals space, an upgraded international check-in area and investment in public transport, roading, and walking projects. It also plans to take steps in the next five years toward opening a second runway it currently expects to be required by 2028.

"The first half of the 2018 financial year also saw the company maintain its strong focus on upgrading its airport infrastructure and providing the best possible customer experience during a time of significant change," chairman Henry van der Heyden said.

Auckland Airport's share of underlying profit from associates rose 47 per cent to $11.2 million, with strong growth from Queenstown Airport, its share of the Novotel hotel and contribution from North Queensland Airports.

The company will pay a fully imputed interim dividend of 10.75 cents a share, up 7.5 percent from a year earlier.

Auckland Airport shares last traded at $6.285 and have declined 3 per cent this year.

Related

Air New Zealand

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:24
1
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

00:24
2
Clad in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs, Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Nikolas Cruz confesses to Florida high school mass murder, telling officers details of attack - report

00:14
3
Markus Schairer broke his fifth cervical vertebra in this horrifying fall.

Watch: Austrian snowboarder left with broken neck after this sickening crash

01:22
4
As Cyclone Gita remnants approach New Zealand, how does it look for your weekend?

Cyclone Gita, packing 100km/h winds and heavy rain, is taking dead aim at New Zealand - but where will it hit?

00:29
5
Closed circuit video released from the metro station showed the child run from his mother who was seated on the platform and jump onto the tracks

Watch: The moment brave teen leaps off Milan metro station to save two-year-old on the train tracks

01:22
As Cyclone Gita remnants approach New Zealand, how does it look for your weekend?

Cyclone Gita, packing 100km/h winds and heavy rain, is taking dead aim at New Zealand - but where will it hit?

A rare fine weekend is on the way for most. Enjoy it, because it's unlikely to last.

00:24
Clad in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs, Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Nikolas Cruz confesses to Florida high school mass murder, telling officers details of attack - report

Seventeen people died in the fatal shooting.


Inside the mind of a mass murderer: Nikolas Cruz adopted, then orphaned, labelled 'weird', 'loner' even by friends

"Everyone had in their minds if anybody was going to do it, it was going to be him."

02:24
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

"It is likely to be a high-impact event which will most likely affect many regions across the North Island and upper South Island."

00:29
Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former Florida high school student, is the suspect in the deadly school shooting in Florida today, and has been reportedly left hospital.

Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder

Cruz was an orphan who owned his own AR-15 rifle.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 