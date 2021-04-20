TODAY |

Auckland Airport worker Covid-19 case cleans 'red zone' planes, has been fully vaccinated, Ardern says

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Auckland Airport worker who tested positive for Covid-19 today is part of the cleaning staff on planes coming from red zone countries known to have outbreaks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The PM said the case was not related to the trans-Tasman bubble, which started yesterday. Source: 1 NEWS

Ardern also stated the cleaner has been fully vaccinated “quite early on in the campaign”.

“You have to remember the vaccine is 95 per cent effective at reducing symptomatic onset of Covid-19 so it’s still possible to get Covid-19 but you are not likely to get as sick, this worker is not very unwell so it’s doing its job,” Ardern said at a media stand-up this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister says she has not yet spoken to her Australian counterpart about today's new case. Source: 1 NEWS

The positive case connected to the border comes one day after the opening of the trans-Tasman travel bubble with Australia.

Ardern reassured the public that the case won’t affect the travel bubble and Health Minister Andrew Little has spoken to his Australian counterpart about the border-related case.

"We accept there will be cases and that is part of our (NZ and Australia's) journey together, for both sides we are always looking for clear connections to the border and in this case there is."

The cleaner was tested on April 12 and again on April 19 as part of routine testing, the positive result was picked up in yesterday's Covid-19 test.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Seven Sharp’s Lucas de Jong covers some of the most emotional moments from the day. Source: Seven Sharp

According to the Ministry of Health, usual protocols of isolating the border case and contact tracing their movements are underway.

There are no other new cases in managed isolation or in the community announced today.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland Airport worker tests positive for Covid-19
2
Auckland Airport worker Covid-19 case cleans 'red zone' planes, has been fully vaccinated, Ardern says
3
Ihumātao $29.9m payment 'unlawful' after officials miss key steps in approval process - Auditor General
4
Moana Pasifika reveals '80 per cent' eligibility rules for new Super Rugby team - 'You can't play for the All Blacks'
5
Auckland man argues for leniency after being fined for mistakenly entering bus lane
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
11:22

I’m intersex and I wish doctors had left my body alone
01:45

Tree protesters to fight on after court appearance
06:41

'Great to be able to give' - Anzac poppies initiative creating opportunities for disabled people

New Zealand deploying RNZDF Orion to patrol waters near North Korea