Auckland Airport worker cleaned green zone Australia planes before testing positive for Covid-19

An Auckland Airport worker cleaned “green zone” planes flying to Australia on Monday before testing positive for Covid-19.

The news was delivered by Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay at today’s 1pm briefing.

“The person worked three shifts during their infectious period with a number of colleagues and cleaned green zone planes flying back to Australia on Monday,” McElnay said.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the worker cleaning both red zone – where they likely picked up their infection – and green zone planes where there was “minimal risk” of catching, or spreading the virus between zones.

When pressed by reporters why cleaners are allowed to work between the two zones, Hipkins explained there is “a difference between the way we handle passengers and people who work at the airport.

“We have robust protection measures in place with PPE and those workers are free to go out in the community after work to be with their family etc,” Hipkins stated.

He went on to say Australia uses the same protocols at their airports.

An investigation into the airport worker’s case is underway and Hipkins says methods will change if needed.

Today’s case update comes as Hipkins said genomic sequencing has shown the Auckland Airport worker who contracted Covid-19 yesterday has the UK variant.

Auckland Airport worker has UK variant of Covid-19 - Hipkins

It is most closely linked to a passenger that arrived April 10.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
