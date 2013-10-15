Auckland Airport warns passengers Christmas-New Year will be busier than last festive season

Auckland Airport is warning passengers catching international flights to allow an extra 30 minutes to get through the terminal building this month and next.

The airport says it's expecting around 162 international flights every day during this summer peak period, with international passenger numbers expected to be about six per cent higher than last summer.

It's also expecting an average of around 37,500 passengers to use the international terminal on each of the airport's 10 busiest days this summer, according to Anil Varma, Auckland Airport’s acting general manager of aeronautical operations.

The 10 busiest days are expected to be:

6 January 2018 (Busiest)

5 January 2018

23 December 2017

22 December 2017

7 January 2018

13 January 2018

4 January 2018

12 January 2018

21 December 2017

20 December 2017 (10th Busiest)

"Just like last year, we recommend everyone allows an extra 30 minutes for travel through the international terminal over the next couple of months," Mr Varma said.

They should also give themselves extra time to travel to and from the airport, given the high level of roadworks happening around the Auckland region again this summer, he said.

Auckland Airport has worked extensively with stakeholders at the airport, including both the airlines and joint border agencies, to ensure the airport can operate efficiently and effectively during the busy summer period, Mr Varma said.

Throughout the year, the airport has invested more than $1 million every working day to make improvements to support the growth in international passengers and aircraft, he said.

This has included reconfiguring the international check-in area to provide seven more service counters, and investing in 15 more mobile international self-service check-in kiosks, taking the number to 60.

The airport has also recruited extra staff, including 70 'Passenger Experience Assistants', to help passengers at the airport.

The New Zealand Aviation Security Service has installed four new state of the art security screening machines in the international departure area to increase passenger processing times.

Customs has increased the eligibility for their eGates to include Chinese passport holders, and more nationalities are expected to be delivered throughout the summer period.

The airport has also been working on a number of initiatives to improve the transport network around the inner airport roads, and working with the New Zealand Transport Agency and Auckland Transport to help improve traffic flows and reduce travel times to and from the airport, Mr Varma said.

These initiatives include a new slip lane and free left-turn as part of NZTA's upgrade of the SH20A / Verrisimo Drive intersection; and improving access to the domestic terminal forecourt for passengers, commercial transport operators and buses.