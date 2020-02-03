Auckland Airport warns of long waits as NZ Customs closes all eGates due to coronavirus outbreak

All travellers who are entering New Zealand will now be required to be individually, manually processed in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak, New Zealand Customs announced this morning.

Travellers wear face masks as they stand in the arrivals area at Beijing Capital International Airport. Source: Associated Press

In a statement issued after the announcement, Auckland Airport asked passengers to be paitent as the new travel restrictions may result in flight disruptions and delays.

“We are working with multiple agencies and our airline partners to ensure the precautionary measures the New Zealand Government has introduced are carried out, including enhanced screening for arriving travellers," said Auckland Airport general manager of operations Anna Cassels-Brown.

She said passengers should arrive early as it will take longer to clear border formalities without the eGate process.

"We know delays can cause frustration and we ask for everyone’s patience as they move through the international terminal.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a message posted to Twitter, New Zealand Customs confirmed the decision to close off access to eGates includes all New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and their families.

The automated passport system is used for international arrivals to Auckland, Wellington, Chirstchurch and Queenstown.