Auckland Airport makes final preparations ahead of trans-Tasman bubble, opening Monday

Auckland Airport says it’s ready and waiting for quarantine-free travel to resume on Monday between Australia and New Zealand.

About 400 quarantine-free flights are expected to arrive and depart from the airport before the end of the month, compared to just 36 flights to and from Australia in the first week of April.

Trans-Tasman passengers and those required to go into managed isolation will be kept apart, with the airport's terminal separation coming into effect today.

Those heading across the ditch are expected to complete a travel declaration at least 72 hours before departure.

“The full separation of travellers based on health risk is something we’ve been preparing to manage for some time now, working with government border agencies and health officials on the solution,” Auckland Airport chief executive Adrian Littlewood said.