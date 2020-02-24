Auckland Airport expected to lose up to $90m, more job losses expected

Auckland International Airport is expected to make a loss of up to $90 million as of June 30, flight numbers falling 80 per cent per day amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A file image of Air New Zealand aircraft on the tarmac at Auckland Airport. Source: Luke Appleby/1 News

The losses largely stem from write-offs and capital expenditure termination costs over the pandemic, Auckland Airport announced today in a statement. Redundancies have also contributed to the loss.

Ninety contractors have been released, with the airport reducing its workforce by 25 per cent.

More job losses in the infrastructure and operations departments were expected.

In a statement, chief executive Adrian Littlewood said protecting the health and safety of everyone working and travelling through the airport remained the organisation’s key priority despite the "extraordinarily challenging times for all of us in the New Zealand tourism industry."

International passenger numbers are now averaging 800 per day at Auckland Airport - less than five per cent of the figures from six months ago, he said.

Airlines have also been "deeply impacted," with the number of carriers operating in the country falling from 29 to just 11.