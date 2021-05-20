Auckland Airport chief executive Adrian Littlewood resigns

Auckland International Airport chief executive Adrian Littlewood is stepping down after nine years in the job.

Adrian Littlewood. Source: rnz.co.nz

Littlewood was the chief executive of the airport business since his appointment in 2012.

Auckland Airport chair Patrick Strange said Littlewood led the airport through a period of tremendous change, particularly in the past year.

"Adrian has shown his considerable leadership skills through some of the most challenging times the business has ever faced," Strange said.

"With the sudden and highly disruptive impact of Covid-19 on the company's core business, Adrian has led a business response that has not only ensured the health, safety and wellbeing of Auckland Airport staff and travellers, but has also ensured the business is well placed for the future."

Littlewood said he was proud of what Auckland Airport had achieved in his time as the chief executive, but he had remained in the role longer than he planned.

"It is difficult to pick out highlights but there are a few that are worthy of mention," he said adding that the pandemic up-ended the company's multi-billion-dollar airport infrastructure development.

He said the reset of the 30-year master plan and the start on its eight anchor projects and the hundreds of enabling projects was an ambitious but important programme that has set the path for restarting as the recovery builds.

"Our commercial property and retail businesses are also stand-outs, going from strength to strength and are now recognised as sector leaders among their peers.

"Finally, the creation of the Auckland Airport Ara Job and Skills Hub programme in partnership with government agencies, schools, and employers is a real highlight."

Littlewood said he was planning to take an extended break before making his next move.