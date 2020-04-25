TODAY |

Auckland aged care home marks 'very different' Anzac Day with small, but proud gathering

Source:  1 NEWS

Residents at Settler's Lifestyle Village in Albany, Auckland, marked a "very different" Anzac Day this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

John Wakelin read the poem at the gate of Settlers Lifestyle Village in Albany. Source: 1 NEWS

Usually a couple of hundred of the village's 340 residents turn out to commemorate the fallen soldiers of war, but this year due to the Covid-19 lockdown April 25 commemorations were unlike any other year.

The village's assistant manager Rosalie Keegan said marking the day was "very very important" for the residents.

"Anzac means a lot to this age group," she said, adding that it was a "very different" way to mark the day but that the residents wanted to do something.

However, they had to balance this year's event with protecting the vulnerable group.

Only eight residents, some of which donned war medals, stood out the front of the village with resident John Wakelin reciting the poem In Flanders Fields.

Ms Keegan said residents silently walked out to the gate and kept their two metres distance. Other residents were shining lights from their balconies or windows.

Cameras were only allowed to film from outside the village's gates and a nurse was also outside with the residents.

Ms Keegan said staff had "gone the extra mile" to support residents during the pandemic and lockdown.

The residents joined Kiwis from throughout the country commemorating Anzac Day from thier gates at 6am today.

Anzac Day services were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Please send landscape video of how you are commemorating Anzac Day to news@tvnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Anzac Day
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jacinda Ardern records poem for Westminster Abbey Anzac commemorations
2
In Anzac Day message Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand faces 'new threat' of Covid-19
3
Jacinda Ardern lays flowers outside Premier House to mark Anzac Day
4
Man arrested after allegedly coughing and sneezing on woman at Auckland supermarket
5
Breakfast weather segment goes haywire as John Campbell expresses disdain for the Eagles, guitar solos
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Kiwis around the country commemorate Anzac Day under lockdown rules

Jacinda Ardern records poem for Westminster Abbey Anzac commemorations

Ōtara volunteers work hard to get food to vulnerable
01:00

Free mental health, addiction services to be made available for 1.5 million New Zealanders