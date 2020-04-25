Auckland aged care home marks 'very different' Anzac Day with small, but proud gathering

Residents at Settler's Lifestyle Village in Albany, Auckland, marked a "very different" Anzac Day this morning.

Usually a couple of hundred of the village's 340 residents turn out to commemorate the fallen soldiers of war, but this year due to the Covid-19 lockdown April 25 commemorations were unlike any other year.

The village's assistant manager Rosalie Keegan said marking the day was "very very important" for the residents.

"Anzac means a lot to this age group," she said, adding that it was a "very different" way to mark the day but that the residents wanted to do something.

However, they had to balance this year's event with protecting the vulnerable group.

Only eight residents, some of which donned war medals, stood out the front of the village with resident John Wakelin reciting the poem In Flanders Fields.

Ms Keegan said residents silently walked out to the gate and kept their two metres distance. Other residents were shining lights from their balconies or windows.

Cameras were only allowed to film from outside the village's gates and a nurse was also outside with the residents.

Ms Keegan said staff had "gone the extra mile" to support residents during the pandemic and lockdown.

The residents joined Kiwis from throughout the country commemorating Anzac Day from thier gates at 6am today.

Anzac Day services were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.