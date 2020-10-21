Auckland after-school care worker arrested on indecent assault, sexual violation charges

A man who works in an Auckland after-school care centre has been arrested on charges of indecent assault and sexual violation.

kid,toddler,baby,kindy,kindergarten,play,toy,young,generic,stock,file Source: istock.com

The staffer has also been stood down from his work at Safe Kids in Daily Supervision (sKids), chief executive Dawn Engelbrecht told staff in a letter seen by 1 NEWS.

"We take any such allegations seriously, and the safety of the children in our care is our paramount consideration," she says.

"Our child safety protocols are clear, approved by MSD and regularly updated and communicated to all staff."

Police have confirmed a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with indecent assault and sexual violation after a complaint "involving a young person".

The complaint was initially made on November 18, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Batey told 1 NEWS in a statement today.

"Inquiries are ongoing and police cannot rule out further charges being laid."

The man was due to appear in Manukau District Court today.