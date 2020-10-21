TODAY |

Auckland after-school care worker arrested on indecent assault, sexual violation charges

Source:  1 NEWS

A man who works in an Auckland after-school care centre has been arrested on charges of indecent assault and sexual violation.

kid,toddler,baby,kindy,kindergarten,play,toy,young,generic,stock,file Source: istock.com

The staffer has also been stood down from his work at Safe Kids in Daily Supervision (sKids), chief executive Dawn Engelbrecht told staff in a letter seen by 1 NEWS.

"We take any such allegations seriously, and the safety of the children in our care is our paramount consideration," she says.

"Our child safety protocols are clear, approved by MSD and regularly updated and communicated to all staff."

Police have confirmed a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with indecent assault and sexual violation after a complaint "involving a young person".

The complaint was initially made on November 18, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Batey told 1 NEWS in a statement today.

"Inquiries are ongoing and police cannot rule out further charges being laid."

The man was due to appear in Manukau District Court today.

In her letter, Engelbrecht says Oranga Tamariki and police have both been informed and sKids is working with them in the investigation.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Education
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Welsh rugby commentators 'fix' team of the decade with addition of five All Blacks
2
Neo-Nazi teen arrested in Australia, accused of encouraging terrorist attack
3
Elderly British man gives endearingly blunt CNN interview after receiving Covid-19 vaccine
4
Killer gasps for air as sister of murdered Australian tourist faces him down in court
5
Forbes names Jacinda Ardern ahead of the Queen in list of world’s 100 most powerful women
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man hospitalised with stab wounds after fight outside Mount Eden liquor store
01:50

'Happy birthday' sung to Whakaari survivor Jake Milbank at memorial to lost guide Hayden Marshall-Inman

Forbes names Jacinda Ardern ahead of the Queen in list of world’s 100 most powerful women

Police seize thousands of MDMA pills worth $125k in series of Queenstown raids