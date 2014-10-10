 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland activist Penny Bright resolves her rates bill after a decade of refusing to pay up

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Auckland activist Penny Bright has resolved her outstanding rates bill and the council is stopping its forced sale of her home in the suburb of Kingsland.

Penny Bright on the deck of her Auckland home.

Source: 1 NEWS

The council were going to sell her home to get back unpaid rates.
Source: 1 NEWS

It's not clear how the outstanding rates bill, totalling some $69,000, has been resolved.

Auckland Council told 1 NEWS it's a private matter and that it can't provide any further details.

A supporter of Penny Bright told 1 NEWS that the council accepted an application for a rates postponement.

A rates postponement means people who meet certain criteria and have enough equity in their property can postpone all or part of their rates payment.

Until now, Ms Bright has been refusing to pay her rates for more than a decade, arguing that the council must be more accountable.

She headed to the High Court to try to stop the forced sale of her home, but the court told her this week that nobody is above the law.

Ms Bright recently revealed she has terminal ovarian cancer and blamed it on the stress from her rates battle.

Auckland Council said in a statement this afternoon it was pleased to confirm that Bright has resolved her outstanding rates bill.

The council gave no details on how this has been done.

"We can now all move on and allow Ms Bright to focus on more important matters," council chief financial officer Matthew Walker said in the statement.

Ms Bright has told 1 NEWS that it all feels like a bit of an "anticlimax", however says she will be able to focus her time on her battle with cancer.

When asked how long the outstanding rates bill will be postponed for, she said she would continue to apply for the postponement each year. 

Bright's home is being sold as she has refused to pay rates for over a decade.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Auckland

'No one is above the law' - Penny Bright's last-ditch effort to prevent sale of home to recover unpaid rates fails

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:30
1
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during leader Simon Bridges' Budget speech

03:57
2
Tammy Wells should be instantly recognisable to any New Zealander after three decades on our screens.

'How lucky am I?' Briscoes lady' celebrates 30th year as Kiwi advertising legend

3

Unemployed man told by StudyLink he must quit free night class or face benefit cut

02:01
4
Q+A's Corin Dann says the Budget gives an important update on the health of the economy.

Budget 2018: The fiscal nitty-gritty

06:30
5
The deputy PM said the Budget showcases his party “and other parties who are the heart of this Government”.

'Let me tell you, sunshine' - Winston Peters calls Simon Bridges' Budget speech 'devoid of ideas'

00:56
National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up.

'An incredibly disappointing Budget given the embarrassment of riches' says National's Amy Adams

National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up and now the Government has had to push out its allowances and debt.

06:28
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch says there was no lolly scramble in Wellington today.

Analysis - Budget 2018: 1 NEWS' Jessica Mutch and Simon Dallow break it down - 'A little bit flat'

The government opened its books today, and the 1 NEWS team look at what's inside.


Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

"My sister ingested one ... I found one in my mouth and spat it out," a complainant wrote on Facebook.

Complaints pour into union from low paid staff alleging more big NZ retailers are forcing them to work unpaid overtime

FIRST Union has received 1500 complaints from workers about unpaid overtime in the last 48 hours.

00:38
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

The individual in the footage reportedly called out to the person that their name was "Jake".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 