Police have located a 12-year-old girl who went missing from her Auckland home five days ago.

Leilani missing in Auckland. Source: Supplied

The child is safe and well, authorities said today – one day after issuing a statement to the media asking for the public’s help in finding Leilani.

She had gone missing from Remuera at around 6pm on December 22, and police initially said her family was concerned for her wellbeing.