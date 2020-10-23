Attendees at Auckland gym urged to get tested after Covid-19 case visited facility

A gym in Auckland’s North Shore has closed for cleaning after staff were told a Covid-19-positive case visited it last Saturday.

Snap Fitness in Browns Bay. Source: 1 NEWS

In a Facebook post, Snap Fitness in Browns Bay said Auckland Regional Public Health Service informed them of the case yesterday.

Snap Fitness said the case was at the facility on Saturday October 17 between 9am and 12.30pm.

The gym was informed the person was at the gym “while infectious” but “not symptomatic”.

Although the risk of transmission is “low”, it decided to take extra precautions and close down, Snap Fitness said.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service told the gym those who attended an “I Am Hope” 28-day Challenge Boot Camp or went to the facility on October 17 are considered close contacts.

“Public Health advises that close contacts will need to get tested and self-isolate at home for at least 14 days.

“If this is you, please visit your nearest testing centre and give the following code to the testing staff when you arrive: SURV-TM4CL1. This code is unique to Snap Fitness.”

Those who attended the gym between 10.30am and midnight on October 17 are considered casual contacts.

Casual contacts are being told to get tested and self-isolate until a negative test is returned.

“If this is you, please visit your nearest testing centre and give the following code to the testing staff when you arrive: SURV-TM4CL2.”

The Ministry of Health is currently following up on all close contacts, and those who had scanned the gym’s NZ COVID Tracer app QR code had been notified.

The gym is planning to re-open at midday tomorrow.

“This will enable us enough time to complete multiple thorough deep cleans and a disinfectant fogging of the entire club as a precautionary measure,” Snap Fitness said.

“Although closing our facilities for a short period was a difficult decision and will cause unwanted inconvenience to our members, we have always prioritised the safety of our customers and in these uncertain times, this is no different.”

The facility’s closure comes as health authorities earlier today revealed the Covid-19 case who was a patrol at The Malt bar in Greenhithe also visited retailer Burnsco in Gulf Harbour twice on Sunday, October 18.

The man first visited the shop at around 10.30am, then at around 3.30pm.

"We were advised that the person had no symptoms at the time, their visits were brief and there was no interaction with any other customers and their interactions with the staff were very limited," an Auckland Regional Public Health Service spokesperson told the NZ Herald.

The spokesperson said the risk to the public at the Burnsco store is low.

"No person who was in the store at the time or has visited since is considered at risk nor deemed to be a close contact."

The same man visited the Malt Bar, Greenhithe from 7.30pm until 10pm on Friday, October 16.

People who were at the bar at the time were asked to get tested for Covid-19.