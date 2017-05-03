 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Attempts to pull off the country’s biggest ever media merger have failed but it could end up back in court

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Today the Commerce Commission rejected an application by NZME and Fairfax to join forces.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
Footage shows quick-working bike thieves in action on a busy Newmarket road.

Watch: Gone in six seconds! Bike thieves at work on popular Auckland city road in daylight - who are they?

00:30
2
Lynn Abraham is on trial, accused of smacking and force-feeding pre-schoolers.

Court told of moment childcare worker allegedly revealed she'd washed child's mouth with soap

05:43
3
Mr Key says he has a “patchwork quilt” of professional opportunities but he’s got a lot to do at home.

Watch: Radiant John Key gushes over life after PM, raves about Air NZ - reveals secret new job discussions and life without security and driver

01:41
4
The former Prime Minister opens up on life after parliament and his expectation of an intense, crazy and weird election.

Watch: Behind the scenes video shows relaxed John Key joking about his new Air NZ gig, offers revealing insight into election

00:23
5
The All Blacks under-20s winger used everything in his kit, including a step, fend and unparalleled speed, to beat the defence.

Watch: Baby Blacks sensation Caleb Clarke carves four Samoan defenders to pieces en route to slick solo try

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:30
Lynn Abraham is on trial, accused of smacking and force-feeding pre-schoolers.

Court told of moment childcare worker allegedly revealed she'd washed child's mouth with soap

Lynn Abraham is accused of assaulting nine pre-schoolers in 11 separate incidents.

Unemployment fell from six to five per cent in three months to December, but many workers are trapped in the wrong jobs.

Construction boom helps unemployment rate fall back under five per cent

However, it isn't all good news as annual wage inflation remained flat.

05:43
Mr Key says he has a “patchwork quilt” of professional opportunities but he’s got a lot to do at home.

Watch: Radiant John Key gushes over life after PM, raves about Air NZ - reveals secret new job discussions and life without security and driver

An energetic John Key tells Hilary Barry life has never been better - or less busy, since stepping down as prime minister.

01:53
The law that replaces the Foreshore and Seabed Act has seen a massive claim, which has already been dismissed by the PM.

Massive claim lodged on behalf of all Maori - for all the country's beaches

The law that replaces the Foreshore and Seabed Act has seen a massive claim, which has already been dismissed by the PM.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ