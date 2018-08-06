 

Attempt to refloat bereaved humpback whale stranded on Northland beach unsuccessful

Attempts to refloat a humpback whale at a Northland beach after its stranded calf died at the scene this morning have been unsuccessful, Project Jonah says.

The two humpbacks were first seen about 100m offshore from Ripiro Beach about 7am yesterday, and then found stranded about 8.30am, near Baylys Beach. The smaller whale died at about 7.15am today.

More than 100 volunteers had joined Department of Conservation and Project Jonah staff to try and help the whales yesterday, but when the high tide came they could not be floated to deeper water.

Today, the rescuers dug a trench system for the still living whale to escape at high-tide at 5pm.

However, Project Jonah says the whale is still stranded at the tide is now dropping.

"The strategy of digging a wide deep channel wasn't successful and while the use of a wide-set sling to maneuver the whale to face the sea was briefly tried, this was abandoned," it wrote on Facebook.

"The tide is now dropping and the health of the whale will be assessed later this evening." 

DOC and Project Jonah staff are trying to help the humpback near Baylys Beach in Northland. Source: 1 NEWS
Jacinda Ardern has stated that "with change comes uncertainty", as business confidence falls in New Zealand.

Speaking at her first post-Cabinet address since returning from maternity leave today, the Prime Minister was asked about the view from Treasury that lowered business confidence will begin to have an effect on the Government's growth projections.

"What is of course always more important is what's happening in real terms, that is why I will push back and come back to the fact that when you look at New Zealand's position relative to some of our counterparts, we are performing well.

"We have strong economic growth, we have delivered a surplus and have relatively low debt and unemployment. Those are the things that make a huge difference to the environment which our businesses perform in," Ms Ardern answered.

The Prime Minister then referenced Sir John Key as she continued on the subject.

"What I will acknowledge is John Key has in the past pointed out that we have an over reliance on housing speculation and on immigration as a form of stimulus for our economy that is not sustainable.

"Business has asked this Government to make sure that we look at things like the skills gap, that we address issues around productivity.

"We are doing that, it means that change is being delivered and we're modernising our economy, but with change comes uncertainty," she said.

Minister for Infrastructure Shane Jones say the industry "believe that when the Crown is involved there needs to be a re-collaboration of who bears the risk".

Yesterday, NZ First MP Shane Jones talked to TVNZ1's Q+A programme about business confidence in New Zealand.

"Dealing with this business of confidence in the business community is a bit like a game of whack-a-mole," Mr Jones said. "You strike it here, and it pops up over here." 

The Prime Minister believes New Zealand is well placed among its global counterparts in terms of the economy. Source: 1 NEWS
Many New Zealanders are not critical of the US President's erratic tweeting, says US Ambassador Scott Brown, and instead, more Kiwis tell him they are fond of Donald Trump. 

On TVNZ1's Q+A last night, Mr Brown was questioned by host Corin Dann about Mr Trump's "out there" tweeting behaviour. 

"Do you find yourself going round the country having to defend Donald Trump?" Mr Dann asked.

"One night, he might be having a crack at the Iranian president. The next day, he's calling for the end to a special investigation against him... Even Winston Peters himself said he couldn't be sure that Donald Trump was making the tweets and didn't want his officials monitoring the Twitter feed."

"Are are you having to find that New Zealanders are criticising you about it?"

But it turns out the New Zealand public are warmer towards the US President, or at least they are when speaking to the US Ambassador. 

"First of all, we love it," Mr Brown said.

He said he had an "informal poll" of the reaction of New Zealanders to Mr Trump. About 35 to 40 per cent generally were of the sentiment of 'I love your guy, shh, don't say anything', Mr Brown said. 

"Then the other maybe 25 per cent, they say, 'I love what he's doing. I just don’t like how he's doing it'."

"And then the other group say, 'Hey, I hate you; I hate him'."

Mr Brown said he tells those people to forget about the tweets and the personality and to look at the progress Mr Trump had with North Korea. 

Mr Dann said it would be difficult for migrants and minorities to forget about some of the tweets.

"Certainly there are ethnic groups in America who feel they are under siege from the Trump administration. They can't forget about the tweets," Mr Dann said. 

“Even Winston Peters himself said he couldn't be sure that Donald Trump was making the tweets,” host Corin Dann said. Source: Q+A
