Attempt to refloat bereaved humpback whale stranded on Northland beach unsuccessful

Attempts to refloat a humpback whale at a Northland beach after its stranded calf died at the scene this morning have been unsuccessful, Project Jonah says.
The two humpbacks were first seen about 100m offshore from Ripiro Beach about 7am yesterday, and then found stranded about 8.30am, near Baylys Beach. The smaller whale died at about 7.15am today.
More than 100 volunteers had joined Department of Conservation and Project Jonah staff to try and help the whales yesterday, but when the high tide came they could not be floated to deeper water.
Today, the rescuers dug a trench system for the still living whale to escape at high-tide at 5pm.
However, Project Jonah says the whale is still stranded at the tide is now dropping.
"The strategy of digging a wide deep channel wasn't successful and while the use of a wide-set sling to maneuver the whale to face the sea was briefly tried, this was abandoned," it wrote on Facebook.
"The tide is now dropping and the health of the whale will be assessed later this evening."